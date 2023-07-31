IMD predicts rainfall for August to fall below normal

As per the IMD, India logged 315.9 mm rainfall in July which was 13 pc more than normal.

India is expected to receive below normal rainfall in August, the Indian Meteorological department said on July 31.

India has seen a turnaround in monsoon rains, rising from a nine per cent deficit in June to register 13 per cent excess rain in July.

Currently, weak El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region, as per IMD.

The latest models have indicated that the El Niño conditions are likely to intensity further and continue up to early next year. At present neutral IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest climate models forecast indicates that positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during remaining part of the monsoon season.

IOD refers to the Indian Ocean Dipole, which measures the difference in sea surface temperatures between the western and eastern parts of the Indian Ocean. When the IOD is positive, there is rain over India.

"The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is currently neutral. All models suggest a positive IOD is likely to develop in the coming months," MD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during the press briefing.

Thus, a positive IOD may bring good rains to India despite adverse El Niño conditions.

While conditions for El Nino have developed, its impact has not been felt so far, he added.

Further, normal to above normal rainfall is expected over most parts of divisions adjacent to the Himalayas and those in the east central Indian and parts of east and northeast India.

However, below normal rainfall is likely over southern India as well as northwest and central India. States including East UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala have already had deficient rainfall in the month of July.

Meanwhile, the monsoon core zone- which comprises of central India plus parts of Rajasthan, saw very good rainfall activity in month of July.

East and northeast regions recorded third lowest rainfall (280.9 mm) in July since 1901; northwest region got highest rain since 2001.

The rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during second half of the monsoon season (August – September) has however, been predicted to be normal, with a tendency to be on negative side of the normal.

Minimum temperature is 2nd warmest since 1901

India also saw the minimum temperatures rise to become the 2nd warmest in the past over 120 years.

High rains, as per chief Mohapatra, remained the reason for the same.

"There was cloudiness in skies due to heavy rainfall. If the sky is cloudy, then radiation emitted by surface of earth cannot escape through the atmosphere, and gets trapped. Thus cloudy nights are generally warmer," he told Moneycontrol.

Rising rainfall due to global warming

The country witnessed excess rainfall in the month of July, which the IMD chief credited to rising global temperatures.

Over years, global warming has led to an increasing frequency of rainfall in all tropical countries, not just India, he said.

"In addition, this year, there has been four low pressure systems developing over the Bay of Bengal which usually bring heavy rainfall activity, which further caused excess rainfall," he added.