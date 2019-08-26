App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways earn Rs 1,377 cr in fines from ticketless travellers in 3 years; up by 31% from 2016

In 2018, a Parliament Railway Convention Committee, which inspected the railways' financial report of 2016-17, had expressed concern over the loss of revenue due to ticketless travel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Railways' earnings from fines on ticketless travellers has gone up by around 31 per cent in the last three years, an RTI has found. Efforts to curb ticketless travel have resulted in the Indian Railways earning a revenue of Rs 1,377 crore in fines between 2016 and 2019, it said.

In 2018, a Parliament Railway Convention Committee, which inspected the railways' financial report of 2016-17, had expressed concern over the loss of revenue due to ticketless travel.

Following this, the railway board directed its zonal railways to intensify the drive against ticketless travel across the country and fixed annual targets for every TTE.

Close

According to the RTI filed by a Madhya Pradesh-based activist, in 2016-2017, the railways recovered Rs 405.30 crore in fines from ticketless travellers, while the following year, they recovered Rs 441.62 crore. In 2018-2019, the amount recovered was Rs 530.06 crore.

related news

As many as 8.9 million passengers, more than the population of Israel, were caught without tickets in the first 10 month of the current financial year.

Once caught, a ticketless passenger has to pay a minimum fine of Rs 250 along with the cost of the ticket. If a person refuses to pay the amount or does not have the money to do so, he is handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and booked under Section 137 of Railways Act.

The person is then presented in front of a magistrate, who is can fine him for as much as Rs 1,000. In case the person still does not want to pay the fine, he or she may be jailed for up to six months.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.