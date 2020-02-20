App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railway employees can now see data related to their service on mobile app

Designed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), all employee data will now be integrated into this app, a statement issued by the railways said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All railway employees can now see the data related to their service and communicate with the administration for any changes, if required, on an integrated mobile application.

The mobile application -- HRMS Employee Mobile App for Indian Railways -- was launched by Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on February 20.

Designed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), all employee data will now be integrated into this app, a statement issued by the railways said.

Close

"This mobile application allows an employee to view his historical data since his date of joining the railways, including the details related to his increments, promotions, awards, transfers, postings, leave, training and composition of family as per the records and nominations for retirement benefits," the statement said.

related news

This information is not readily available to an employee at present.

"It brings transparency to administration. This application will be a single-window communication system between railway employees and the administration," the statement added.

The data of 93 per cent (11.19 lakh) serving railway employees has already been collected in this module.

"This mobile app provides an important link to railway employees to communicate with the administration regarding the change required in their data for validation," the statement said.

Apart from the information related to their profile and scanned copies of their service record, the employees can also see the e-service record, which is compiled on the basis of the entries made in the HRMS app.

The HRMS app is available on Google Play Store.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.