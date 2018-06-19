Rahul Gandhi to meet Andra Pradesh Congress leaders on steps to revive party

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will meet party leaders from Andhra Pradesh in New Delhi tomorrow on the steps needed to revive the organisation in the state.

A new 'political strategy' is expected to be worked out at the crucial 11 AM meeting tomorrow to resurrect the party and make it battle fit for 2019, a PCC spokesman said.

AICC General Secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, recently appointed as the state in-charge, has drawn up a five-phased action plan for the party's revival even as he has admitted that it was a 'Herculean task'.

"It is a Herculean task to revive and reorganize the Congress party from the grassroots level to prepare ourselves to face the 2019 general elections,"he told the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee during his interaction with top state leaders here last week.

'Alliance with people' is the new mantra that Chandy has charted for party workers here as the Congress, according to him, is not inclined to align with any other party in AP.

Chandy's action plan would be discussed in detail at the meeting with Rahul Gandhi and the political strategy would also be finalised, a PCC office-bearer said. Besides PCC President N Raghuveera Reddy, former union ministers M M Pallam Raju, Panabaka Lakshmi, J D Seelam, MP K V P Ramachandra Rao and other senior leaders will attend the meeting with Rahul.