Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

QS Asia University Rankings 2021 released: Three IITs in top 50, none in top 10

The three IITs that have made it to the top 50 in the QS Asia University Ranking 2021 are IIT Bombay (IIT-B), IIT Delhi (IIT-D), and IIT Madras (IIT-M). However, no Indian institute could make it to the top 10 of the QS list for 2021.

Moneycontrol News

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the QS Asia University Rankings 2021 for higher education institutes in Asia and three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have made it to the top 50.

The three IITs that have made it to the top 50 in the QS Asia University Ranking 2021 are IIT Bombay (IIT-B), IIT Delhi (IIT-D), and IIT Madras (IIT-M). However, no Indian institute could make it to the top 10 of the QS list for 2021.

QS had compared 650 Asian institutions from 18 locations based on 11 key parameters, which include academic standing, employability, and research quality and the National University of Singapore secured the top position for the third consecutive year.

Close

Out of the 650 institutions that were ranked in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021, 124 were from Mainland China, followed by 107 from India, 105 from Japan, 88 from South Korea, 43 from Taiwan, 40 from Pakistan, 35 from Malaysia, and 30 from Indonesia.

Out of the 107 Indian educational institutions that were ranked, only 31 featured in the top 250 and only eight institutions were among the top 100 of Asia. Of the 31 that got a spot in the top 250 in the QS Asia rankings 2021, 12 were IITs. Listed below are their names and corresponding ranks:

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (Rank 37)

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (Rank 47)

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (Rank 50)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (Rank 58)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (Rank 72)

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (Rank 103)

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (Rank 117)

Indian Institute of Technology, Indore (Rank 188)

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (Rank 220)

Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (Rank 225)

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (Rank 233)
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #education #India #Indian Institute of Technology #QS Asia University Ranking 2021

