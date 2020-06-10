App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

QS World University Rankings 2021: Only three Indian institutes make it to the top 200

IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Science and IIT Delhi feature in the Top 200 list of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Only three educational institutes from India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Science and IIT Delhi feature in the top 200 list of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

Institutes from the United States and the United Kingdom and one from Switzerland (ETH Zurich-Swiss Federal Institute of Technology at rank six) dominated the top 10 spots.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the United States took the number one spot, followed by Stanford University and Harvard University taking the second and third ranks. California Institute of Technology took the fourth spot while the UK's Oxford University took fifth place in the ranking.

Among the Indian institutes to feature in the list, IIT Bombay grabbed the top spot at rank 172 while IISc, Bengaluru was at the 185th spot. IIT Delhi was ranked 193 in the globe.

These rankings are used as a reference point by higher education aspirants to choose their university for choice.

QS India

IIT Madras is ranked at 275 while IIT Kharagpur was at the 314th spot. Delhi University was ranked in the 501-510 slot. A total of 21 institutes from India made it to the list of 1,000 educational institutions in the world.

In the last year rankings, the same three institutes had made it to the top 200 list. However, a total of 24 institutes from India had made it to the top 1,000 educational institutes list.

In the QS World University Rankings, the institutes are evaluated on six metrics. These include academic reputation (40 percent weightage), employer reputation (10 percent), faculty/student ratio (20 percent), citations per faculty (20 percent), international faculty ratio/student ratio (5 percent each).

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Business #Economy #HR

