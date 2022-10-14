English
    Punjab, Haryana fail to reach agreement on SYL canal row

    After the meeting, Bhagwant Mann said Punjab does not have any water to share and the question of completing the Punjab portion of the canal does not arise.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar failed to reach an agreement on the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link canal during a meeting here on Friday.

    After the meeting, Mann said Punjab does not have any water to share and the question of completing the Punjab portion of the canal does not arise.

    The SYL canal has been a bone of contention between the two states for several decades.

    Punjab has been maintaining that the quantum of water flowing through Ravi and Beas rivers had come down considerably, and therefore, it was seeking reassessment of the waters’ volume.

    Haryana has been seeking completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre feet of the river waters, and also that Punjab should comply with the 2002 and 2004 Supreme Court orders for the completion of the canal for bringing its share of the waters.

    Currently, it is getting 1.62 million acre feet of the Ravi-Beas waters.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:36 pm
