Pune police arrest Bank of Maharashtra CMD in DS Kulkarni case

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ravindra Marathe along with five others have been arrested for extending fraudulent loans to Pune-based DSK Group, police said.

Besides Marathe, BoM Executive Director Rajendra Gupta, DSK chartered accountant Sunil Ghatpande and DSK VP Engineering Department Rajiv Newaskar were arrested from Pune while ex-CMD Sushil Muhnoot was arrested from Jaipur. The bank’s Zonal Manager Nityanand Deshpande was arrested from Ahmedabad, the police said in a statement.

Marathe was arrested for allegedly misusing his power in sanctioning loans to shell companies. The bank had given loan on the same property three to four times, sources said.

The arrests were made under sections 120(B), 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 109 r/w 34 IPC & 13(1)(c) r/w 13(2) of the PC Act.

According to a police statement, the bank officers colluded with DSKDL by misusing their power and authority with dishonest and fraudulent intention to sanction and disburse the amount of bank under the garb of loan which was siphoned off.

Marathe was appointed as the MD and Chief Executive Officer of the bank in September 2016, while Gupta was appointed as the executive director of the bank in December 2013.

In February, the Pune police had detained embattled developer DS Kulkarni and his wife in New Delhi in a cheating case after the Bombay High Court lifted an interim protection from arrest given to them. Kulkarni was also arrested for allegedly cheating investors.

Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti were booked by the Pune Police for allegedly cheating over 2,500 investors to the tune of Rs 230 crore.