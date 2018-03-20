App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 20, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

After BSE, NSE to suspend trading in D S Kulkarni Developers

While BSE has already suspended trading in the shares of the company, the same would come into effect at NSE tomorrow.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading exchanges NSE and BSE will suspend trading in the shares of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd following a directive from the National Company Law Tribunal in a case related to alleged diversion of funds.

While BSE has already suspended trading in the shares of the company, the same would come into effect at NSE tomorrow.

The tribunal's ruling in the D S Kulkarni Developers case came on a petition filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) seeking action against the company, its directors and related entities.

The NCLT, in an order dated March 13, had said that by having cursory look into balance sheet and profit and loss account of the firm, the figures are shown soaring from year to year, but whereas those figures are not in corroboration with ground realities.

"In the notes, it is further reflecting that deposits from public is showing nil for 31.03.2017... All these indicate that this company is not maintaining records as envisaged under the Companies Act," it had said.

Besides, the tribunal directed restraining trading in the securities of the company.

In a circular today, NSE said it would suspend trading in the company's shares from March 21 pursuant to the NCLT order.

tags #BSE #D.S. Kulkarni Developers #Market news #NSE

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC