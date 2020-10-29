172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pulwama-terror-attack-great-achievement-of-pm-imran-khan-says-pakistan-minister-6036191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pulwama terror attack 'great achievement' of PM Imran Khan, says Pakistan minister

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district had martyred over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and had brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a potential conflict

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Addressing the country's National Assembly on October 29, Pakistan's Federal Minister Fawad Choudhry said the 2019 terrorist attack in Pulwama was a 'great achievement' under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister is heard making the statement in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district had martyred over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and had brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a potential conflict.

Around 12 days after the attack, in the wee hours on February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched an attack on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camps in Balakot, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan.

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 07:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack

