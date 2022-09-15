English
    Projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore get approval under PM Gati Shakti

    According to a report, two road, four petroleum, and six rail infrastructure projects have got approval under the scheme.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    Projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore have got approval under the PM Gati Shakti scheme.

    According to a report, two road, four petroleum, and six rail infrastructure projects have got approval under the scheme. Additionally, the VPLP Project of Balmer Lawrie (Vishakhapatnam Port Logistics Park Ltd) and the IOC ATF Pipeline project have also been approved under the PM Gati Shakti scheme.

    Earlier this year in June, the Ministry of Steel had identified 38 high-impact projects to develop multimodal connectivity and bridge infrastructure gaps under PM Gati Shakti.

    The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan was launched on October 13, 2021. It envisioned a digital portal with all existing and planned infrastructure initiatives of 16 ministries and departments for coordinated planning and execution of projects. Central government departments, including Railways, Roads and Highways, Petroleum and Gas, Power, Telecom, Shipping, and Aviation are a part of it.

    The scheme seeks to end bureaucratic entanglements and break inter-ministerial silos that hold up infrastructure projects and drive up their costs.
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 02:43 pm
