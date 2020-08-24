Prashant Bhushan files fresh statement before Supreme Court, refuses to apologise in contempt case

Senior advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan has filed a supplementary statement before the Supreme Court (SC) and has refused to apologise in the contempt proceedings against him.

On August 14, the Supreme Court had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt case against him over his tweets about the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and the apex court. On August 20, during his sentencing, the top court had given Bhushan more time to submit an unconditional apology, if he wanted.

Bhushan said in the fresh statement that his tweets represent his “bonafide belief” which he continues to hold.

“Public expression of these beliefs was, I believe, in line with my higher obligations as a citizen and a loyal officer of this court. Therefore, an apology for expression of these beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere," Bhushan said.

"An apology cannot be a mere incantation and any apology has to, as the court has itself put it, be sincerely made,” he added.

Bhushan said if he retracted the statement before SC that he otherwise believes to be true or offers an "insincere" apology, that "in my eyes would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution that I hold in highest esteem."

On August 20, expressing dismay at SC's verdict holding him guilty of "malicious, scurrilous, calculated attack"on the institution, Bhushan had said he was pained that he had been held guilty of contempt of the very court whose dignity he had tried to uphold for over three-decades.

The court is yet to pronounce a sentence, but he could face simple imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both, as punishment.