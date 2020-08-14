172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|supreme-court-holds-prashant-bhushan-guilty-of-contempt-over-tweets-against-judiciary-5700591.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt over tweets against judiciary

In his judgement, Justice BR Gavai observed that Prashant Bhushan had committed "serious contempt of the Court". The bench will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on August 20.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on August 14 held senior advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt case against him over his tweets about the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and the apex court.

In his judgement, Justice BR Gavai observed that Bhushan had committed "serious contempt of the Court". The bench will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on August 20.

In July, the top court had initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Twitter India, the social media platform on which Bhushan had posted the comments.

Close

The bench had prima facie observed that Bhushan's tweets "have brought disrepute to the administration of justice and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of general public".

related news

On August 5, the bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Gavai and Krishna Murari had reserved judgement in the case after hearing Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, who represented Bhushan.

According to Live Law, Dave had submitted that Bhushan was airing only bona fide criticism against the judiciary without any malice.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 11:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Prashant Bhushan #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.