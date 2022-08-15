English
    PM Narendra Modi greets people on India's 75 years of Independence

    The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence

    August 15, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the country's 76th Independence Day.

    "Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said in a tweet.

    Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day.

    The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 06:38 am
