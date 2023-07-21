PM Modi's trip was 'most extraordinary' visit in the history of US-India relationship: US Ambassador to India

Prime Minister Modi last month travelled to the US on his maiden state visit during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to the United States last month was the "most extraordinary" visit in the history of this bilateral relationship, America's Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Thursday.

"We've had some very large moments in the past... But this was probably the deepest and widest agenda of not just aspirations, but real deliverable things for our economy, for defence, the four Ps as I call them, peace, prosperity, the planet and the people that we represent," he said.

Prime Minister Modi last month travelled to the US on his maiden state visit during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Joe Biden. PM Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian leader to do so twice.

