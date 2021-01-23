MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi visits National Library in Kolkata, pays floral tribute to Netaji

The prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji's statue on his arrival at the library.

PTI
January 23, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at the National Library in Kolkata on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Modi went around seeing paintings by around 100 artists on a 40-metre long canvas on the sprawling lawns of Belvedere House at the National Library compound.

The prime minister paid floral tributes at the feet of Netaji's statue on his arrival at the library.

He was accompanied by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Modi interacted with some of the artists as he went around seeing the paintings and folk art of Bengal.

Close

The prime minister also greeted participants in an international conference on "Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose" at Belvedere House to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

Modi was at the National Library for 18 minutes, following which he left for Victoria Memorial to attend a programme.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata #Narendra Modi #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
first published: Jan 23, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.