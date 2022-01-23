PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue at India Gate

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Hologram Statue at India Gate. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter. A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed.



#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary #ParakramDiwas pic.twitter.com/vGQMSzLgfc

— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations", said PM Modi while unveiling the statue.

The Prime Minister also threw light on disaster management initiatives that have been hailed by international agencies. The PM said that the government strengthened the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and expanded it across the country.

"We have laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation. We modernized NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management", he said.

"Netaji used to say "Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India." Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of an independent India. We've a target to build a new India before 100th year of independence, 2047", he further added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke at the event saying that 'this is not just a granite statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom'.

The prime minister also conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi confers the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 pic.twitter.com/9z9Zcof6UC — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony. The Union government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The statue, Modi had said earlier, will be a fitting tribute to Bose's immense contribution to the freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him. The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90 percent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, the government has said. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.