App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to feature in Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls 

The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in a special episode of Discovery's "Man Vs Wild" which will highlight "issues related to environmental change."

According to a statement from the channel, the special episode, featuring survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls and shot in the India's Jim Corbett National Park, will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

Close

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," the PM said in a statement.

related news

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," he added.

Bear said it was a privilege to take the PM "on an adventure into the Indian wilderness."

"I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," Bear said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Bear Grylls #India #Narendra Modi #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.