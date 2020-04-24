App
Apr 24, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi meeting Live Updates: A strong panchayat will ensure a stronger democracy, says PM

It was on April 24, 1993, that the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, came into force leading to the institutionalisation of Panchayati Raj. Catch live updates of PM Modi's address

With the country under lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with various gram panchayats through a video conference at 11 am on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.

It was on April 24, 1993, that the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, came into force leading to the institutionalisation of Panchayati Raj through the Constitution.

  • April 24, 2020 12:24 PM IST

    PM Modi's interaction with Sarpanchs has ended. 

  • April 24, 2020 12:16 PM IST

    PM Modi: Social distancing, washing hands are some of the only ways to prevent coronavirus from spreading. It's important to be careful now since diseases can spread faster during summer and monsoon.

  • April 24, 2020 12:13 PM IST

    PM Modi: Even a single person's carelessness can put an entire village at risk.   

  • April 24, 2020 12:03 PM IST

    PM Modi: Villagers must be fed up, and wondering why I'm making them stay at home. 

  • April 24, 2020 11:58 AM IST

    PM Modi: It is very important for farmers to be healthy. They are Anna Datta and provide sustenance to everyone.

  • April 24, 2020 11:54 AM IST

    PM Modi: Social distancing, or Do gaj doori, will protect us. 

  • April 24, 2020 11:50 AM IST

    PM Modi: Our panchyats have to become strong. A strong panchayat will ensure a stronger democracy.

  • April 24, 2020 11:38 AM IST
  • April 24, 2020 11:37 AM IST

    PM Modi: In these couple of months, the people of the country have managed to fight a disruption even with limited means. Rural India has actually shown the rest of the country how to retain enthusiasm amid a crisis situation
     

