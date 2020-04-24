Live now
Apr 24, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi meeting Live Updates: A strong panchayat will ensure a stronger democracy, says PM
It was on April 24, 1993, that the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, came into force leading to the institutionalisation of Panchayati Raj. Catch live updates of PM Modi's address
With the country under lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with various gram panchayats through a video conference at 11 am on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day.It was on April 24, 1993, that the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, came into force leading to the institutionalisation of Panchayati Raj through the Constitution.
Top
highlights
PM Modi inaugurates e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile application
PM Modi begins his address to Sarpanchs
Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi
Modi said the coronavirus pandemic has thrown up new challenges which the country never faced before, but it also made people learn new things.
PM Modi's interaction with Sarpanchs has ended.
PM Modi: Social distancing, washing hands are some of the only ways to prevent coronavirus from spreading. It's important to be careful now since diseases can spread faster during summer and monsoon.
PM Modi: Even a single person's carelessness can put an entire village at risk.
PM Modi: Villagers must be fed up, and wondering why I'm making them stay at home.
PM Modi: It is very important for farmers to be healthy. They are Anna Datta and provide sustenance to everyone.
PM Modi: Social distancing, or Do gaj doori, will protect us.
PM Modi: Our panchyats have to become strong. A strong panchayat will ensure a stronger democracy.
PM Modi: In these couple of months, the people of the country have managed to fight a disruption even with limited means. Rural India has actually shown the rest of the country how to retain enthusiasm amid a crisis situation