PM Modi invokes Tamil philosopher Pungundranar, Vivekananda in UNGA address

Seeking collective efforts to address serious global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UNGA speech on September 27 invoked famous Tamil philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar's quotes as well as those of Swami Vivekananda to emphasise that a fragmented world is in the interest of no one.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly here, Prime Minister Modi said in the last five years, India has worked towards strengthening its centuries old great tradition of "fraternity among nations" and welfare of the world, which is indeed, in line with the key objectives of the United Nations.

Modi said the issues that India raises, the kind of new global platforms that the country has come forward to build, seek collective efforts to address serious global challenges and issues.

"India is a great culture that is thousands of years old, a culture that has its own vibrant traditions, and which has encompassed universal dreams. Our values and culture see divinity in every being and strive for the welfare of all."

He said the very core of India's approach is public welfare through public participation and this public welfare is not just for the country but for the entire world.

Quoting the Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar's famous quotes "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" which means 'we belong to all places, and to everyone', he said this sense of belonging beyond borders, is unique to India.

Pungundranar was an influential Tamil philosopher from the Sangam period.

Calling for collective global efforts to address pressing challenges, Modi said, "A fragmented world, is in the interest of no one. Neither do we have the option to confine ourselves within our boundaries."

In this new era, he said the world will have to give new direction to multilateralism, and to the United Nations.

"One hundred and twenty five years ago, the great spiritual guru, Swami Vivekananda, gave this message to the world during the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. The message was, “Harmony and Peace…. And Not Dissension," Modi said.