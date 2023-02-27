English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport

    The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    The well-equipped airport is situated on 666.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)

    The well-equipped airport is situated on 666.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. (Image: Twitter @BYRBJP)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal.

    The event coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

    Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister.

    The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

    The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, officials said This is Modi's fifth visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Shivamogga airport
    first published: Feb 27, 2023 12:43 pm