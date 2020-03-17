PM-Kisan scheme being implemented across India except West Bengal

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) has been implemented successfully across the country, barring West Bengal as the eastern state did not join the scheme, Lok Sabha was informed on March 17.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said the PM-Kisan scheme has been successfully implemented across the country.

"So far, as on March 11, 2020, financial benefit under the scheme has been released to 8,69,79,391 beneficiaries. However, these exclude about 69 lakh farmers of West Bengal as the government of West Bengal has not yet decided to join the scheme," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the entire responsibility of identification of eligible beneficiary farmer families and uploading their correct details on the PM-Kisan portal rests with State/UT governments concerned.

State governments have been continuously requested and vigorously pursued for expeditious registration and uploading of data of beneficiaries, in mission mode and by organising camps.

Meeting is held weekly through video conferencing with state governments and other stakeholders concerned so as to remove any handicaps coming in the way of smooth and seamless implementation of the scheme, he said.

Choudhary said the target of the government is to achieve 100 percent saturation by enrolling every eligible farmer family of the country.

To achieve this, States and UTs have been asked to conduct various saturation drives, he said.