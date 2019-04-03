App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

People being the thanedar must punish Chowkidar turning a thief: Tejashwi Yadav

It was our Paltu chacha who used to say that he would never ally with BJP come what may (even if he has to bite the dust). Now it is your turn to make him (Nitish) bite the dust by pressing the hand symbol (Congress symbol) on EVM on April 18, Tejashwi Yadav said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the two have cheated the people and hence they should punish them by ousting from the power.

While stumping for Congress candidate from Purnea, Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh at a public meeting at Dhamdaha, Yadav exhorted people to make Kumar "bite the dust" at the hustings when they go out of their homes to cast vote on April 18 in the constituency.

It was our Paltu chacha who used to say that he would never ally with BJP come what may (even if he has to bite the dust). Now it is your turn to make him (Nitish) bite the dust by pressing the hand symbol (Congress symbol) on EVM on April 18, Tejashwi Yadav said.

After Kumar debunked RJD over charges of corruption against Yadav, the then Deputy Chief Minister in the mahagathnandhan government in Bihar, in July 2017 and joined hands with the BJP to form a NDA ministry in the state, Lalu Prasad and his partymen have been attacking him being a "Paltu" (turncoat).

related news

Stating that 2019 election is very important, Yadav who is Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said that BJP has to be defeated in this election, if country and the constitution have to be safeguarded from the RSS and its affiliates.

There is a threat looming large on the continuation of reservation as they (BJP and RSS) are trying to change the constitution, Yadav alleged.

He also attacked Modi for projecting himself as countrys "chowkidar" (watchman) whereas the fact is that the chowkidar has turned into a thief, so people being the thanedar (police station officer in-charge) must punish him by ousting from the power.

Asserting that Lalu Prasad is the name of not an individual rather of an ideology, Yadav, younger son of the RJD supremo, said fighting for the cause of poor, dalits, deprived sections of the society, he preferred to be demolished (mitna) instead of shaking hands with the BJP.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Nitish Kumar #Politics #Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Methane Spike on Mars Hints at Water Reservoir Frozen Deep Underneath ...

Perambur Bypoll Contender 'Borrows' Rs 4 Lakh Crore from World Bank, G ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

With 4 Meena Candidates in Congress List, Community Asserts Its Clout ...

EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark, Seeks R ...

Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?

Delhi HC stays Till Apr 8 Interim Fee Hike by Private Unaided Schools

Have Agreed to Every Condition Laid Down by Jet Airways' Lenders, Says ...

Vivek Oberoi Defends 'PM Narendra Modi', Irrfan Khan Shares Love for F ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Krunal Pandya departs for ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.