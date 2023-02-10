Passengers of Delhi-Leh IndiGo flight face tough time

"IndiGo flight 6E 291 from Delhi to Leh was delayed due to bad weather conditions. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.(Representative image)

Passengers of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Leh had a tough time on Friday as the flight was first delayed, then took off, returned back to the national capital and was cancelled later.

According to passengers who were in the flight 6E 291, the departure was scheduled at around 8.20 am but was delayed and took off at 1.30 pm.

The plane, which had around 180 people onboard, flew over Leh for sometime but couldn't land, and returned to the Delhi airport, as per the passengers.

Amresh Kumar, one of the passengers, told PTI that at first, the pilot told the passengers that the flight would land at Chandigarh but later it came back to the Delhi airport.

He also said that IndiGo officials have informed that the next flight to Leh is available only after February 18.

Passengers also staged a protest at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.

"IndiGo flight 6E 291 from Delhi to Leh was delayed due to bad weather conditions. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson did not mention about the cancellation of the flight.