    Aug 03, 2023 / 09:40 am

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: INDIA opposition bloc demands statement on Manipur from PM Modi in Parliament

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: The opposition pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in Parliament on the Manipur issue and demanded that he visit the strife-torn state and make an appeal to the warring communities to end violence and promote brotherhood.

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Today is the 11th day of the 2023 Monsoon Session of Parliament. 31 leaders of the INDIA bloc opposition met President President Droupadi Murmu on August 2 seeking her intervention to ensure accountability of the government on the Manipur situation and restoration of peace in the state. They also pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in Parliament on the issue and demanded that he visit the strife-torn state and make an

    appeal to the warring communities to end violence and promote brotherhood. The leaders also raised the issue of communal violence in Nuh, Haryana with the president. They alleged that the centre is "not bothered about developments taking place barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office".

      The monsoon session of Parliament is ongoing (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)
    • August 03, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Beach sand minerals reserved for PSUs

      The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 passed by both houses of Parliament, reserves mining of beach sand minerals for public sector undertakings (PSUs), PTI reported.
      Beach sand minerals include: ilmenite, rutile, leucoxene, garnet, monazite, zircon and sillimanite.
      Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 27.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Mines and minerals amendment bill opens 6 atomic minerals for private sector

      The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, passed by Rajya Sabha on August 2 allows the private sector to mine six out of twelve atomic minerals, including lithium. Earlier, the 12 minerals were only reserved for PSUs.
      The 6 allowed atomice minerals include: lithium (used for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage devices), beryllium, niobium, titanium, tantalum and zirconium.
      Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 27.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha passes mines and minerals amendment bill

      The Rajya Sabha on August 2 passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, which seeks to open up mining of deep-seated and critical minerals for the private sector, PTI reported.
      The amendment allows the centre to exclusively auction mining lease and composite licence for critical minerals.
      Critical minerals include: gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, platinum group of minerals, and diamonds. These are defined as expensive and difficult to mine compared to bulk minerals.
      Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 27.

    • August 03, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha set to resume at 11 am today

      The Upper House had adjourned yesterday after passing the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences, amending 183 provisions in 42 acts.
      It is set to resume, today on August 3 at 11 am

    • August 03, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition presses PM for statement on Manipur in Parliament

      31 leaders of the INDIA bloc opposition met President Droupadi Murmu on August 2 seeking her intervention to ensure accountability of the government on the Manipur situation and restoration of peace in the state. They also pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in Parliament on the issue and demanded that he visit the strife-torn state and make an appeal to the warring communities to end violence and promote brotherhood.
      The leaders also raised the issue of communal violence in Nuh, Haryana with the president. They alleged that the centre is "not bothered about developments taking place barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office".

    • August 03, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha

      Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav presented the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. The Bill aims to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 26.

    • August 03, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: What is the Jan Vishwas Bill passed by Rajya Sabha

      The Centre had on August 2 introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha, which seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences, amending 183 provisions in 42 acts.
      The Lok Sabha passed the bill on July 27 in the current session.
      Piloting the bill in the upper house, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said it will promote the ease of doing business by decriminalising a number of provisions.
      The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act of 1898 are being removed.
      The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha before being adjourned for the day.

    • August 03, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

      Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha passes Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023

      The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 passed in Rajya Sabha on August 2, after which both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.The Lok Sabha passed the bill on July 27 in the current session.

    • August 03, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

      LIVE:

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and updates.

