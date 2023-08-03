Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: INDIA opposition bloc demands statement on Manipur from PM Modi in Parliament

Aug 03, 2023 / 09:40 am

Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 LIVE: Today is the 11th day of the 2023 Monsoon Session of Parliament. 31 leaders of the INDIA bloc opposition met President President Droupadi Murmu on August 2 seeking her intervention to ensure accountability of the government on the Manipur situation and restoration of peace in the state. They also pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in Parliament on the issue and demanded that he visit the strife-torn state and make an

appeal to the warring communities to end violence and promote brotherhood. The leaders also raised the issue of communal violence in Nuh, Haryana with the president. They alleged that the centre is "not bothered about developments taking place barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office".