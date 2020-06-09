App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PAN card-Aadhaar linking | Deadline, fines - here's all you need to know

Aadhaar card is must for issuing the new PAN card and also mandatory for filing of income tax returns.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
PAN Aadhaar
PAN Aadhaar

With the deadline for PAN card-Aadhaar linking now extended till June 30 due to the current situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are some key points you should know about the process.

- Through e-filing website you can link alphanumeric PAN card to 12-digit Aadhaar very easily online. You can also send SMS to 567678 or 56161 to link both the documents by typing UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10 digit PAN.

- You can also do it offline through PAN services centres of NSDL and UTITSL.

Close

-  Your PAN will be declared as "inoperative" by the Income Tax Department, which means that you will no longer be able to use it to file ITR or open bank accounts, make payments, etc.

related news

- A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for using an "inoperative" PAN as per Section 139A of the Act. Section 272B(1) as it will tantamount to non-furnishing of PAN.

- NRIs do not need to link PAN with Aadhaar. However, for certain financial transactions, an NRI may require an Aadhaar and they are eligible to apply for it.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #Aadhaar Card #Current Affairs #India #PAN card #personal finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.