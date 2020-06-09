PAN card-Aadhaar linking | Deadline, fines - here's all you need to know

With the deadline for PAN card-Aadhaar linking now extended till June 30 due to the current situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, here are some key points you should know about the process.

- Through e-filing website you can link alphanumeric PAN card to 12-digit Aadhaar very easily online. You can also send SMS to 567678 or 56161 to link both the documents by typing UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10 digit PAN.

- You can also do it offline through PAN services centres of NSDL and UTITSL.

- Your PAN will be declared as "inoperative" by the Income Tax Department, which means that you will no longer be able to use it to file ITR or open bank accounts, make payments, etc.

- A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for using an "inoperative" PAN as per Section 139A of the Act. Section 272B(1) as it will tantamount to non-furnishing of PAN.

- NRIs do not need to link PAN with Aadhaar. However, for certain financial transactions, an NRI may require an Aadhaar and they are eligible to apply for it.