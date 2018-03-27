App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 27, 2018 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30: CBDT

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order extending the deadline from the current last date of March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The CBDT today extended the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking to June 30.

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order extending the deadline from the current last date of March 31.

The order said the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns is being extended after "consideration of the matter".

It is understood that the latest order by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has come in the backdrop of the Supreme Court, earlier this month, directing extension of the March 31 deadline for linking Aadhaar with various other services.

related news

The apex court ordered for the extension in the deadline till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

This is a fourth extension given by the government for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

As per updated data till March 5, over 16.65 crore PANs, out of the total about 33 crore, have been linked with Aadhaar.

The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, with the last being March 31 this year.

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India #PAN card

most popular

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.