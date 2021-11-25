Over 18.5 lakh inoculated in Madhya Pradesh during mega COVID-19 vaccination drive

Representative image (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Over 18.5 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the Madhya Pradesh government’s Mega-Campaign-6 on Wednesday, a health official said on Thursday.

At least 18.56 lakh people took the jab under the Mega-Campaign-6 till 8 pm, which is a record in the country, the official claimed.

With this, a total of 8,31,79,755 persons have been vaccinated in the state till date, of which 5,08,44,816 have received the first dose, while 3,23,34,937 have taken both doses of the vaccine, it was stated.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary have congratulated officials of the health and other departments for achieving the feat.

More than 12,000 centres were established in the state and mobile units were also deployed to administer the vaccine to eligible persons at their place of work, including at agriculture fields, forest and construction sites, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Travellers were administered doses on the road by mobile units, he added. As per a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, 22 new cases of the COVID-19 were detected in the state, raising the tally of infections to 7,93,074, which includes 10,527 fatalities.