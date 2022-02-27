English
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    "Our bodies are giving up": Indian students stuck at Poland border plead for help

    Sleeping in parks in temperature below minus 4 degrees, their food stocks dwindling and their phone batteries dying, the students who reached the border point on Saturday pleaded for help to put an end to their ordeal and the uncertainty over their evacuation.

    PTI
    February 27, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Russia Ukraine war: Around 40 Indian students were dropped around 8 km from the Ukraine-Poland border point by a college bus. (ANI photo)

    Several Indian students in Ukraine trudged 35km in freezing temperature to reach the border with Poland hoping for an escape from the ravaging war, but are now stuck there with little or no food and shelter.

    "It was an extremely long walk and our bodies were giving up but we just kept moving taking care of each other in the hope that once we reach the border, maybe, the worst will be over. But that's not the end, several hours later we are still waiting. We have tried all helpline numbers but there has been no response," Nrupakshi, a student of Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University, told.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Belarus-Poland border #Indian students #Russia-Ukraine tensions #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 02:14 pm

