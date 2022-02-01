MARKET NEWS

    Online education to continue for students of classes 1 to 9 in Gujarat till February 5

    The decision to continue online education in schools for classes 1 to 9 was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a meeting of the core committee held in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST
    The pandemic has turned homes into classrooms. (Image: Reuters)

    The pandemic has turned homes into classrooms. (Image: Reuters)


    The Gujarat government on Monday said that online lectures for the students of classes 1 to 9 will continue till February 5 considering the current COVID-19 scenario.

    

    The decision to continue online classes for students of grades 1 to 9 till February 5 has been taken in the larger interest of the students and their health, the government said.

    Following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the government had on January 7 decided against allowing in-person classes at schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31.

    A fresh decision about offline education will be taken on February 5, the release added Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 10, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659, as per the state health department.
    PTI
    #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Omicron #Online education
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 07:05 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.