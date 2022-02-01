Online education to continue for students of classes 1 to 9 in Gujarat till February 5

The pandemic has turned homes into classrooms. (Image: Reuters)

The Gujarat government on Monday said that online lectures for the students of classes 1 to 9 will continue till February 5 considering the current COVID-19 scenario.

The decision to continue online education in schools for classes 1 to 9 was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a meeting of the core committee held in Gandhinagar, an official release said.

The decision to continue online classes for students of grades 1 to 9 till February 5 has been taken in the larger interest of the students and their health, the government said.

Following a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the government had on January 7 decided against allowing in-person classes at schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31.

A fresh decision about offline education will be taken on February 5, the release added Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since January 10, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659, as per the state health department.