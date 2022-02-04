MARKET NEWS

    February 04, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

    Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 14,35,569

    Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: A total of 50,11,156 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm


    Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India added 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712, while the active cases further declined to 14,35,569, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
    fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 168.40 crore with over 50 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

    A total of 50,11,156 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. More than 1.38 crore (1,38,82,262) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities.
    • February 04, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

      Coronavirus India LIVE: Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 14,35,569
      India added 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712, while the active cases further declined to 14,35,569, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
      The active cases comprise 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
      India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (PTI)

    • February 04, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Coronavirus LIVE: US lawmakers urge Biden admin to ensure global supply of COVID-19 vaccines
      A group of prominent American lawmakers wrote to President Joe Biden to ensure global supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, a move seen as a result of the outreach by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
      Global health experts have identified an array of needs where the United States leadership can have a real and immediate impact to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. Most important is to continue to help countries manage and deliver the vaccines, especially given the generous investment by the United States in purchasing the doses, four top American lawmakers wrote in the letter. The letter was written by Barbara Lee; Judy Chu, chair of the influential Congressional Asian American Pacific Caucus; Raul Ruiz, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; and Joyce Beatty, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.
      In the letter dated January 23, these powerful Congressional caucuses urged the Biden administration to invest in the global supply and manufacture of vaccines as well as therapeutics and medical equipment to fight the pandemic. The development follows focused outreach by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and the embassy to these important caucuses which represent over 170 members of the US Congress and include several members of the Senate. (PTI)

    • February 04, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Coronavirus India LIVE: 25 more deaths in Punjab, 1,514 cases
      Twenty-five more Covid-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Thursday while 1,514 new cases took the infection tally to 7,48,991, according to a medical bulletin. The fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Fazilka as the death toll reached 17,360.
      The number of active cases stands at 16,070. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 245, followed by 176 in Ludhiana and 165 in Jalandhar.
      A total of 802 patients are on oxygen support while 73 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin. A total of 3.135 people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,15,561, the bulletin said.
      Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 290 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 90,298. With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,132.
      The number of active cases in the city was 2,315 while the number of recoveries was 86,851. (PTI)

    • February 04, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Coronavirus India LIVE: Delhi Considers Lifting Night Curfew - Crucial DDMA Meeting Today
      The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is chairing a crucial meeting today, where it would consider removing night curfew, reopening of schools and gyms. According to a PTI report, the DDMA could also review the order that makes it madatory to wear a mask while driving, even if you are alone. The DDMA in its last review lifted weekend curfew and allowed bars and restaurants to open at 50% of seating capacity.

    • February 04, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and Omicron variant in India and around the world. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same!

