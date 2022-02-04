Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 14,35,569

fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 168.40 crore with over 50 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, the Union health ministry said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

A total of 50,11,156 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. More than 1.38 crore (1,38,82,262) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities.