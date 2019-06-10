App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti welcome verdict in Kathua case

The Pathankot court verdict convicted six of the seven accused in the rape-and-murder case of the eight-year-old nomadic girl in Rasana area of Kathua district in January last year.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on June 10 welcomed a court order convicting six accused in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.

"Amen to that. The guilty deserve the most severe punishment possible under law. And to those politicians who defended the accused, vilified the victim & threatened the legal system no words of condemnation are enough," Abdullah tweeted.

He was reacting to the Pathankot court verdict convicting six of the seven accused in the rape-and-murder case of the eight-year-old nomadic girl in Rasana area of Kathua district in January last year.

"Welcome the judgement. High time we stop playing politics over a heinous crime where an 8 year old child was drugged, raped repeatedly & then bludgeoned to death. Hope loopholes in our judicial system are not exploited & culprits get exemplary punishment," Mehbooba tweeted.

related news

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal lauded the police for securing the conviction of the accused persons.

"Congratulations to @JmuKmrPolice for getting Raisina Kathua rapists convicted. Politicians tried their best to sabotage the movement for justice to A (the victim). But the Honble Court and the law enforcement agencies stood their ground. Pray we never have to see such horror again," he tweeted.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 12:56 pm

