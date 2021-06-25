Odisha 10th Result 2021 | BSE Odisha result declared; pass percentage at 97.89%

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, June 25 declared the results of the Odisha class 10 Result 2021 for Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination at bseodisha.ac.in.

This year, the results for BSE Odisha Class 10 students have been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in class 9 and Class 10 internal examinations.

This year, the pass percentage stood for Class 10 results at 97.89 percent. The pass percentage of the State Open School Certificate is 88 percent while that of Madhyama Students is 98.07 percent.

The class 10 pass percentage has increased this from last year when 78.76 percent of students had passed while in 2019 the pass percentage was 70.78 percent.

Over 5.7 lakh students had registered to appear for the exams of which 5.62 lakh students have cleared the matric exam and now will be seeking admission in class 11.

This is the first time that Odisha has declared the results without holding any exams at all or having a zero exam year. The result is based on class 9 exam marks and class 10 practice exams.

For students who are not satisfied with the marks, the BSE Odisha will conduct re-exams. While the exact dates of the exams is not yet out, the board will start accepting applications for the same from July 5 onward. Interested students can apply at the official website, bsedodisha.nic.in from July 5.

The BSE has cancelled the class 10 board examinations on 21 April, due to the rise in cases of coronavirus in state.