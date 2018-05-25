Noida Toll Bridge Co posts Q4 net loss at Rs 13 cr

Noida Toll Bridge Co today reported marginal narrowing of its standalone loss to Rs 13.09 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted standalone loss after tax of Rs 14.58 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

However, the company's standalone income increased to Rs 5.88 crore, over Rs 3.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure on a standalone basis increased to Rs 18.86 crore over Rs 17.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

The company has been promoted by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd as a special purpose vehicle to develop, construct, operate and maintain the DND Flyway on a build-own-operate-transfer basis, according to the company's website.