Coronavirus impact | No final year exams for professional, non-professional courses in Maharashtra

There will be no final year examinations conducted for professional and non -professional courses in Maharashtra. The decision was taken in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases.

"The present atmosphere is not yet conducive for conducting examinations and classes. The State Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on June 18 has decided not to conduct the final year examinations for professional and non professional courses," said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Further, he said that an option would be given to students who want to take examinations whenever it is feasible to be held.



The State has also decided to award degrees based on the formula decided by the universities. Therefore, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has written to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji requesting to instruct national level apex authorities like (2/3) pic.twitter.com/nTpuwCPO5x

Thackeray said that the degrees would be awarded based on the formula decided by the universities. This is likely to based on the student performance in the previous examinations and internal assessments.

The Maharashtra chief minister also requested national level authorities like All India Council for Technical Education, Bar Council of India, Pharmacy Council of India, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology to endorse the state's decision.

He has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter requesting him to instruct these bodies to support Maharashtra's decision on the final term examination cancellation.

University Grants Commission, which is a body of the human resource development ministry, had earlier said that final year examination for university students would be held in July 2020.

However, states like Maharashtra had decided to not to hold these examinations. In fact, this had led to disagreement between Thackeray and the Maharashtra governor.

Thackeray had earlier directed authorities to issue uniform guidelines on the cancellation of final year examinations.