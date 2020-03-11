Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta moves Delhi court seeking FIR against 2 cops, alleges torture

One of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case, Pawan Gupta, moved a Delhi court on March 11, seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) against 2 police personnel of the Mandoli jail, news agency ANI reported.

The convict has alleged that the policemen thrashed him while in custody, leaving him with a severe head injury.

As per the report, the court has issued a notice to the jail administration, seeking a reply. The hearing in the matter will take place on March 12.

This comes a day after another one of the death row convicts in the case, Vinay Sharma, approached Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking mercy. He cited physical and mental torture behind bars as the reason for the same, Times Now reported.

The development has come nearly six days after a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants for all four convicts in the Nirbhaya case. Their execution has been scheduled for 5.30 am on March 20.

On March 4, President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta. Prior to this, he had rejected the mercy pleas of the other three convicts in the case.