Night curfew in 13 districts of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Udaipur till January 15

Night curfew in Rajasthan till January 15

The Congress government in Rajasthan imposed a night curfew in thirteen districts of the state on January 2.

News agency ANI reported that the curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 6 am till January 15.

Taking cognizance of the rising coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government imposed the night curfew in 13 districts within its urban limits, namely, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner, Nagore, Alwar, Pali, Tonk, Bhilwara, Sikar and Ganganagar.

As per the Rajasthan government order, all offices, shops, restaurants, and other commercial establishments will have to shut by 8 pm and will not open before 6 am. To keep people off the streets during the curfew hours, staffers have been advised to leave their workplace early and shops have been advised to close by 7 pm.

Exception has been made for factories that require night shifts, drug stores, and other emergency and essential services. Passengers going to or coming from bus stands, railway stations, airport, etc., will be allowed to move during the curfew period. People working in the IT sector have also been exempt from the curfew rules.

Additionally, weddings and related functions can be held during this time provided there is strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Rajasthan has a total coronavirus case tally of 3,08,852 at present, including 2,700 COVID-19 deaths.