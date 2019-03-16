App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIA summons to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Don't make this matter of prestige, says NC

Party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that the separatist leader should be questioned in the Valley.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Conference (NC) on March 16 asked the Centre not to make it a point of prestige to summon moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to New Delhi.

Party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that the separatist leader should be questioned in the Valley.

"Government should not make it a point of prestige to summon him (Mirwaiz) to New Delhi.  He has already affirmed in his response that he is willing to cooperate," Sagar said while addressing a gathering in Shahar-e-Khas locality of Srinagar.

"Keeping in view socio-religious disposition, he should be questioned here in Srinagar only," he added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had Thursday issued fresh summons to Mirwaiz to appear for questioning at the probe agency headquarters in New Delhi on March 18 in connection with a terror financing case.

Sagar said the position of Mirwaiz is of immense socio-religious importance and the "injudicious approach of humiliation and intimidation will hurt the sentiments of his followers".

"The post of Mirwaiz is highly venerated by the people of Kashmir. Notwithstanding his politics, his family has played a pivotal role in the socio-political emancipation of the people of Kashmir," Sagar said.

"He is a scholarly person, holding a Phd degree and is well respected in the socio-religious circles of the state," the NC general secretary added.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 05:38 pm

