New IT e-filing portal: Users face glitches, FM Sitharaman asks Infosys & Nandan Nilekani to look into it

In response to the complaints, the Income Tax Department tweeted that it is working on resolving the issue.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Many Twitter users complained of glitches on the new portal for e-filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs), with some saying the website was not working.

At the time of writing, the new website (www.incometax.gov.in) is operational. The new portal went live at 8.45 pm on June 7.

Some users also said they had trouble logging in.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted about the issue.

"The much-awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani

will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," Sitharaman tweeted.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Tax
first published: Jun 8, 2021 12:35 pm

Take a Quick Survey