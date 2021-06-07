New ITR e-filing portal | Taxpayers to get free software: All you need to know

The new taxpayer-friendly portal has been integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to the taxpayers.

The Income Tax Department is set to unveil the new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on June 7. The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The launch of the new portal comes with some perks for the taxpayers. The Income Tax Department is set to provide a free ITR preparation software for Forms ITR-1, ITR-2.

We are as excited about the new portal as our users!

We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon.#NewPortal

— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 7, 2021

"Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with," the finance ministry had said in a release.

Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly, it added.

The IT department will also issue detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot/live agent to help taxpayers get familiar with the revamped website.

Take a look at some of the other features of the new tax e-filing website:

The new taxpayer-friendly portal has been integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to the taxpayers.

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayers.

It will remind the taxpayers about the necessary compliances, thus prompting them to complete the pending tasks and remain on the right side of the law.

Additionally, a new call centre will also be set up to provide prompt response to taxpayer queries.

A mobile application will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features.

IIn order to avoid taxpayer inconvenience, the tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021, after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience.