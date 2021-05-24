MARKET NEWS

New income tax e-filing portal to be launched on June 7: Check benefits and features

New income tax e-filing portal: The e-filing portal can be used by taxpayers to file individual or business category income ITRs.

Moneycontrol News
May 24, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
The e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their individual or business category income ITRs.

The Income Tax Department is expected to launch a new e-filing web portal for taxpayers, that can be used to file routine ITRs and perform other tax-related works, early next month.

The existing web portal will be shut for six days between June 1-6, the Department said in an order. The new portal is expected to be made more user-friendly.

An order issued by the systems wing of the department on Wednesday said the "transition" from the old portal -- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in -- to the new --www.incometaxgov.in -- will be completed and made operational from June 7.

"In preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6," the order said.

The exiting portal will "not be available" to both the taxpayers as well as Income Tax Department officers during this period, it said. "All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," it said.

What is an e-filing portal?

The e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their individual or business category income ITRs and also to raise complaints seeking refunds and other works with the tax department.

The taxman uses it to issue notices, get responses from the taxpayer and respond to their queries and communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, exemption and penalties, among others.

Also Read: Centre extends deadline for submission of several tax compliances amid COVID-19 surge

 New income tax e-filing portal - Here are the benefits and features

-The new taxpayer-friendly portal shall be integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers

- Free of cost ITR preparation software available offline and online with interactive questions to help taxpayers file ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimum data entry effort.

-All key portal functions on the desktop will be available on the mobile app which will be enabled subsequently for full access on the mobile network.

-All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer.

-New online tax payment system on the new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options such as net banking, UPI, RTGS, NEFT and other modes.

Also Read: Income tax return filing due dates extended: Here are the new deadlines

Income tax return filing due dates extended till September 30

Individual income tax payers now have time till September 30 to file their returns for the financial year 2020-21, instead of the original due date of July 31, 2021.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended various income tax return deadlines for the financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions. This has been done to provide relief to tax-payers during the pandemic, according to the CBDT circular.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #e-filing portal #Economy #India #New income tax #personal finance
first published: May 24, 2021 12:42 pm

