MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

New ITR e-filing portal: Here's all you need to know

The portal e-filing new portal (www.incometax.gov.in) will be integrated with immediate processing of (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
The new Income Tax Returns (ITRs) e-filing website will be launched on June 7, with new features to make the process smoother. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The new Income Tax Returns (ITRs) e-filing website will be launched on June 7, with new features to make the process smoother. (Image: Moneycontrol)


The new Income Tax Returns (ITRs) e-filing website will be launched on June 7, with new features to make the process smoother.

"The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The new portal (www.incometax.gov.in) will be integrated with the immediate processing of ITRs to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

Taxpayers to get free software: All you need to know

The CBDT, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, also said that a mobile app of the portal will be released after the launch of the portal.

Close

Related stories

Here are the features of the new ITR e-filing portal:

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayers.

Free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with; Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.

New feature for Faceless Scrutiny Scheme

Taxpayers will be able to update their profile with details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend, and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)

New call center to respond to taxpayer queries. Detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos, and chatbot/live agent will be provided.

Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals would be available.

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said the new portal will be available shortly.

"We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Tax
first published: Jun 7, 2021 08:15 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey