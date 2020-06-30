App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Never claimed Coronil 'can cure or control coronavirus', says Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna

Patanjali had launched the medicine on June 24, and it was prepared under the guidance of Ramdev and Balkrishna

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@PypAyurved
Image: Twitter/@PypAyurved

In a U-turn, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on June 30 said the company never claimed its medicine, Coronil, reportedly launched as a cure for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, "can cure or control corona."

"We never told the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control corona. We said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it," Balkrishna said, according to news agency ANI.

Patanjali had launched the medicine on June 24, and it was prepared under the guidance of Ramdev and Balkrishna.

"We have prepared the first ayurvedic, clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial-based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69 percent of patients recovered in three days and 100 percent of patients recovered in seven days," Ramdev reportedly said at the launch of the medicine.

However, following its publicised launch, the Ministry of AYUSH had directed Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising or publicising claims related to their new coronavirus medicine till the issue is duly examined.

Citing the provisions under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, as well as the directives issued by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the AYUSH ministry had asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide the details of the name and composition of the medicines 'at the earliest'.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Coronil #Current Affairs #India #Patanjali

