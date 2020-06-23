Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali says it launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Amid the surging coronavirus cases, Patanjali, on June 23, said that it has launched an ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19, named Coronil, after a successful trial, said Baba Ramdev, according to a News18 report.

It is the first ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19 in the world, claimed the yoga guru, as per the report.

The medicine has been prepared under the guidance of Ramdev and Balkrishna, managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, said teh company on its official Twitter handle.

“We have prepared the first ayurvedic, clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69 percent of patients recovered in three days and 100 percent of patients recovered in seven days,” Ramdev reportedly on the launch of the medicine.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry data, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on June 23 while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities.

