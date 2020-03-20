App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Neutral' El Nino may indicate a normal monsoon: Report

Rainfall is usually below average during an El Nino year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The El Nino weather phenomenon is expected to remain 'neutral' till May, June or July, which may indicate a normal monsoon, Business Standard reported.

Sea surface temperatures may fall further, hinting at the likelihood of La Nina after July, the report said, citing a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In India, the monsoon typically begins in June and ends in September.

El Nino is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. While La Nina is the cooling of surface ocean water along the tropical west coast of South America.

El Nino usually plays a crucial role in India's southwest monsoon.

Rainfall is usually below average during an El Nino year, which hurts crop production, the article quoted a Skymet report as saying.

“So far, we haven’t noticed any major adverse conditions as far as southwest monsoon in 2020 is concerned, but much of it will get clearer after mid-April,” an IMD official told the publication.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 03:52 pm

