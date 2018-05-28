NCW writes to HRD min to install sanitary napkin vending machines in schools, colleges

The National Commission for Women has written to Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to consider the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators within the premises of schools and universities across the country. In its letter, the commission highlighted the fact that about 23 per cent of girls miss school or drop out of school due to non-availability of hygienic sanitary products inside the educational institutions, an official from the NCW said.

The letter also stated that female students face great difficulty when it comes to sanitation and hygiene, especially as many educational institutions fail to meet even the bare minimum standards, the official said.

Further, as part of its efforts to promote safe disposal of menstrual waste and promote the prime minister's Swachh Bharat Mission, the NCW further requested the minister to consider installation of eco-friendly incinerators in all schools and universities for safe disposal of sanitary cloths and pads, as improper disposal of soiled sanitary napkins adversely affect the environment and public health.

The commission wrote the letter on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the global campaign to break the taboos around menstruation and promote menstrual hygiene management.

The commission recognises the need to make hygienic menstrual products accessible and affordable to all women and adolescent girls in India, as easy access to sanitary pads has the potential to improve the quality of life for a large portion of women and adolescent girls in the country, a government official said.