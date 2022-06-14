English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, “How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?” on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai school bus operators to hike charges by 20% for ferrying students

    School bus operators in Mumbai have said they will raise the charges for ferrying students by at least 20 per cent in the current academic year, as compared to rates before the COVID-19 pandemic, due to fuel price hike and other reasons.

    PTI
    June 14, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

    Mumbai's school bus operators have announced that they will increase fares by at least 20% this academic year for transporting children. Ramesh Maniyan, president of the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA), said that bus charges will increase by 20% or more, but that the amount varies by area and school. As the city's schools reopened this morning, this announcement was made on June 13, 2022.

    He said they have been forced to increase school bus charges due to various reasons, like the fuel price hike, payment of salaries of drivers and other staff, increased bus cost, RTO fees, traffic fines and penalties paid in the last two years, when their operations were closed.

    Though the business was closed for two years due to the pandemic, the salaries of drivers and other staff, like cleaners and female attendants, went up, he pointed out.

    Maniyan, who is also an office-bearer of the Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana, said the life of a school bus in Mumbai is about eight years, compared to 15 years in other parts of the country.

    Hence, they had requested the government to allow them to operate the old buses for another two years as the vehicles were not running during the pandemic, but it was turned down.

    Close

    Related stories

    If the government had accepted the demand, the burden (of bus charges) would not have been passed on to the parents of students, he said.

    Meanwhile, the parents of some students said schools have not yet conveyed to them about the increase in bus charges, but some operators have hinted at a hike, which would affect them at a time when they are already reeling under the burden of inflation.

    "My daughter’s school is located in Byculla area. A school van operator earlier used to charge Rs 900 per month for the journey from Kalachowki area (about three km away). Though the school has not yet conveyed anything about the bus charges increase, the old operator has told some parents that they are going to charge Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500, which is quite high for such a short distance,” a parent said on condition of anonymity.

    The parent further said they are now exploring other options like hiring a cab to ferry a group of students from their locality, as it will be a comparatively cheaper for them.
    PTI
    Tags: #education #school buses
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 01:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.