Mumbai rains highlights: Portion of road caves in near Marine Lines after heavy rainfall

Jun 25, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Intense spells of rain is likely to occur at few places during the next four hours in greater Mumbai: BMC's disaster management unit has tweeted.
Mumbai is currently witnessing a low tide. The next high tide is at 10.13 pm tonight. Rainfall has reduced across Mumbai and its surrounding areas.
Suburban trains are running on on the main, Harbour and Trans-harbour lines in spite of heavy rains: Central Railway
People walk through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Thane. (Image: PTI)
Suburban trains over Central and Western railways are running with slight delay despite heavy rains in Mumbai: Central Railway.
Several offices in western suburbs have declared a holiday and have asked employees to leave for home due to heavy rains, reported The Indian Express.
37-year-old admitted to hospital after wall of under construction building falls in Wadala
A 37-year-old woman admitted to hospital in a critical condition after wall of an under construction building collapsed at around 4.45 am today, on Vidyalankar road in Wadala's Antop Hill, following heavy rain. FIR have been registered against the builder in the case.
Heavy showers cause waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai; trains delayed. (Image: PTI)
Skymet issues weather alert for Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate with isolated heavy rain likely over Balaghat, Betul, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Damoh, Indore, Jabalpur, Katni, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Sidhi, Singrauli, Ujjain, Umaria and Vidisha during next 8 hours.
A car struck in debris after a wall collapsed in Antop Hill, Wadala East area, in Mumbai on Monday. (Image: PTI)
JUST IN | An FIR has been registered against the builder of the under construction building in Wadala after a wall fell apart this morning, reports Mirror Now.
Teenager dies as wall collapses in Thane: Report
Kiran Ghaywat, 15, died after a portion of a wall of a sewerage treatment plant at Vadolgaon, near Ulhasnagar in Thane district, collapsed on their house late last night, reported Hindustan Times.
18-year-old boy dies in Malad
Nagendra Nagarjun, an 18-year-old boy, fell into a manhole near Evershine Nagar in Malad (west) and drowned on Monday morning. He was pulled out and taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead
Rain intensity is reported to be more in suburbs compared to Mahim and Dadar.
Weather Forecast by IMD @ 02.00 pm: Intermittent rain and thunderstorm are likely to occur in the city and suburbs with very heavy falls at one or two place in the next 48 hours.
"Just visited landslide spot at Wadala. Builder-BMC and its Commissioner nexus is responsible for this mishap. Bodies lying are under debris. But even after 10 hours BMC has not started evacuation work. Why?," tweets Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.