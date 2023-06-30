English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai got 95% of rainfall recorded this month in just six days

    Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month.

    PTI
    June 30, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Mumbai got 95% of rainfall recorded this month in just six days

    Mumbai got 95% of rainfall recorded this month in just six days

    Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data showed.

    Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month.

    The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.

    In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station's normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29.

    The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #monsoon #mumbai #rain #Weather
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 10:44 am