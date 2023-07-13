English
    Jul 13, 2023 / 04:12 pm

    Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: The water level has risen and rescue operation is underway, says Additional DCP

    Monsoon updates live: The water level has risen and rescue operation is underway. We have rescued seven people...We are trying to convince people and move them to safer grounds. People have never seen the water level rise to this level and they do not want to believe that it would rise further. Convincing them (people) has become a little difficult. The people do not want to leave their belongings, therefore we trying to evacuate them with their belongings and shift them to a safer place...," says Additional DCP Achin Garg

      Schools and colleges in Delhi to remain shut till Sunday
    • July 13, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon LIVE Updates: Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises in Delhi

      The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in place owing to rising water level of the Yamuna river as harried commuters struggled to reach their destinations.

      Closure of roads due to the overflowing Yamuna also hit traffic in several parts of the city, especially east Delhi, where passengers were stuck for hours.

      According to the advisory, the traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. The commuters are advised to avoid the roads and plan their journey accordingly, it said.

    • July 13, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

      Weather News LIVE Updates: IMD issues warning for next five days for fishermen in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra

      IMD said, "Beware of squally winds with varying speeds and gusts in the marked areas. Stay safe and avoid venturing into these high-risk zones."

    • July 13, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rains in central and south Delhi leaves low-lying areas waterlogged

      Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the national capital again on Thursday, adding to the severe waterlogging in the low-lying areas of the city. Brief spells of light rainfall occurred in parts of central and south Delhi like Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas and Jangpura.

    • July 13, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon Live Updates: Flood water reaches the Red Fort in Delhi

      Yamuna River surpasses danger mark as heavy rain causes the Red Fort area to flood.

    • July 13, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

      The water level has risen and rescue operation is underway. We have rescued seven people...We are trying to convince people and move them to safer grounds. People have never seen the water level rise to this level and they do not want to believe that it would rise further. Convincing them (people) has become a little difficult. The people do not want to leave their belongings, therefore we trying to evacuate them with their belongings and shift them to a safer place...," says Additional DCP Achin Garg

    • July 13, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon Live 

      Updates:No changes recorded in the water level of river Yamuna in the past one hour.

      The water level at 1 pm was recorded as 208.62metres, it was found to be the same even at 2 pm.

    • July 13, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon Live Updates: DDMA meeting held today to discuss the situation arising out of rising water level in Yamuna

      -All schools, colleges and universities in Delhi are being closed till Sunday.

      -All non-essential government offices are being done from work from home. Advisory is also being issued to private offices to implement work from home.

      -Due to the closure of the water treatment plant, the supply of water will be affected by up to 25 percent. That's why water rationing will be done.

      -Only large vehicles carrying essential services will be allowed to enter Delhi.

      -All Delhiites should be patient, soon the water level will come down and the situation will be normal.

    • July 13, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon Live Updates: Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges to remain closed till Sunday

      Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges to remain closed till Sunday across Delhi as per DDMA, stated officials

    • July 13, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

      Monsoon Live Update: Over 600 express trains and 500 passenger trains affected between July 7-15

      Waterlogging on tracks: More than 600 mail/express trains, 500 passenger trains affected between July 7 and July 15, says Railways

    • July 13, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi Govt bans entry of heavy good vehicles from certain areas

      Delhi Govt bans entry of Heavy Good Vehicles from theSinghuBorder,BadarpurBorder,LoniBorder andChillaBorder.

      -Interstate buses fromHaryana,HimachalPradesh, Chandigarh, J&K,Uttarakhandterminating atISBTKashmereGate will terminate atSinghuborder.

    • July 13, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon Live Updates: CM Kejriwal speaks on the flood situation in the city

      -Delhi CMArvindKejriwalspeakson the flood situation in the city, in the wake of rise in water level of River Yamuna.

      -He says, "...I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work From Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps...As per theCWCprediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down."

    • July 13, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

      Delhi Monsoon Live Updates: Trains passing through four metro bridges wIth a speed of 30kmph, tweets DMRC

      DMRCtweets, "Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30kmphas a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors."

