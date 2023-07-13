Delhi Weather LIVE Updates: The water level has risen and rescue operation is underway, says Additional DCP

July 13, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement in place owing to rising water level of the Yamuna river as harried commuters struggled to reach their destinations.

Closure of roads due to the overflowing Yamuna also hit traffic in several parts of the city, especially east Delhi, where passengers were stuck for hours.

According to the advisory, the traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. The commuters are advised to avoid the roads and plan their journey accordingly, it said.